Saputo (TSE:SAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09, reports. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion.

Saputo Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.97. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

