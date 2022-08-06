Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €399.00 ($411.34) and last traded at €397.00 ($409.28). 1,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €391.50 ($403.61).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €350.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €346.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion and a PE ratio of 55.60.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

