Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.16

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,859,788 shares traded.

Savannah Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of £54.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 255,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,373.85). In other news, insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 215,889 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £4,317.78 ($5,290.75). Also, insider Dale Ferguson acquired 255,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,373.85). Insiders have acquired 1,370,889 shares of company stock worth $2,996,778 in the last quarter.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

