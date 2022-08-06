Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Savix has a market capitalization of $72,268.48 and $64.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,437 coins and its circulating supply is 73,609 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

