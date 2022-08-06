Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

SLB traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

