Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 2,900

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,900 ($35.53) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.66) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.91) to GBX 3,040 ($37.25) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.71).

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,934 ($35.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,578 ($31.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($47.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,352.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,773.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,994.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

