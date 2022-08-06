Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $7.30 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 3.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 389.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CINF traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 830,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

