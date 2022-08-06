Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

