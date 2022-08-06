Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,874,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,960,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

