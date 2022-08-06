Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

