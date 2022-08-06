Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHK. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.23.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

