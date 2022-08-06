Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($75.26) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday.

Scout24 Trading Down 1.0 %

G24 stock opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 56.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.61. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($75.63).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

