ScPrime Market Cap Tops $11.86 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $4,516.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,664,389 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

