SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APTV opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.