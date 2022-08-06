SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,165 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

