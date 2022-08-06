SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

SEAS opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 562.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

