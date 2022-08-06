SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.
SEAS opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66.
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
