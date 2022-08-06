Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 2.6 %

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,125 ($13.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.09 million and a PE ratio of 470.71. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.42).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,369.56).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

