Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Select Medical Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $28.27. 1,525,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Select Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.