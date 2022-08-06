Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Select Medical Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $28.27. 1,525,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,151. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Institutional Trading of Select Medical
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
Featured Articles
