Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,968. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

