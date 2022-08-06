Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Trading Down 1.0 %

SRE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.79. 1,857,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 54.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $471,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

