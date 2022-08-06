Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Semtech were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

