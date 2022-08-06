Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.29 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $36.68 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.