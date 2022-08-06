Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.94

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Serco Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.14) on Friday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.82.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.38).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

