Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.94

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Serco Group Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of SRP opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.14) on Friday. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.82.
In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
