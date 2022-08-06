Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,623 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.