Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 1,276,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $91.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

