Shopping Price Reaches $5.13 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Shopping has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $293,750.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00022054 BTC on exchanges.

Shopping

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 977,945 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

