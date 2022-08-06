Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

