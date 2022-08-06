Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

