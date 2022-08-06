Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

