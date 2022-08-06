Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH opened at $250.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.