Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

