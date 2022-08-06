Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SYK opened at $215.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

