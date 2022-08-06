Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,658. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

