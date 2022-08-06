Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

