Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.08 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

