Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 69 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

