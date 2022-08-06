Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $760,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

C opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

