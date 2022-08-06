Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $983,000 Position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Perma-Pipe International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PPIH stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

