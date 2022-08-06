Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 679,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

