Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.74

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and traded as low as $55.35. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 330,069 shares traded.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($195.88) to €178.00 ($183.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($159.79) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($123.71) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($180.41) to €170.00 ($175.26) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

