Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) “Downgrade” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

