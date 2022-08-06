SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 951 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 24,414,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,311,746. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

