SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. 4,322,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

