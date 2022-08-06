SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.09 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,783 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

