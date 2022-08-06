SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. 103,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,541. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

