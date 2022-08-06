SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RCD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.72. 10,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $104.19 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

