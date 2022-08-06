SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.
