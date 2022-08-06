SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,456. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

