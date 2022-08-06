SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 10,668,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,530. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.04.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

