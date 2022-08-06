Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Silicom Price Performance

SILC stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 33.0% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

